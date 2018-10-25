Cleveland fans react to NFL firing ref that made ‘bad call’ during Browns-Chargers game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As Thursday night football kicked off right here on FOX 8, people watching the game at Buffalo Wild Wings in downtown Cleveland seemed unusually chipper.

Browns fans were reacting to the news that the NFL fired down judge Hugo Cruz, who missed a blatant false start in Week 6 that should have nullified a Chargers touchdown against the Browns.

“I think it’s about time something like that happens. We have had bad calls left and right,” said Everett Weazen, Browns fan.

And it’s been more than a few bad calls.

Remember the reversed first down and then the fumble that wasn’t when the Browns played the Raiders in Week 4?

Or how about the non-call on a blow to Baker Mayfield’s head in Week 7?

Or Myles Garrett’s bogus roughing the passer penalty in the opening game of the season?

“If I was doing bad things like that in my job, I know I’d get fired. It’s about time someone is held accountable for something like that,” said Derek Howard, Browns fan.

Browns fans complained and it appears, the NFL listened. And now, fans hope the firing of Cruz sends a message to the rest of the league’s referees.

“I just think Roger Goodell and the rest of the NFL should do more about it. It looks like they are starting with the Browns, that’s a very good start,” said Michael Willett, Browns fan.

The NFL Referees Association says they will challenge the firing.

