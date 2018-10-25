× City of Lorain considers ban on smoking

LORAIN, Ohio – The Lorain City Council will take up an ordinance that would ban smoking in city-owned parks, piers, bicycle paths and other outdoor recreation areas.

The proposal would also include vaping.

The Parks and Recreation committee held a discussion on the issue Monday night.

The meeting was scheduled to talk about how the legislation would be drafted and see how it works in other cities.

The city’s law department will have to write a draft proposal before the council can consider it for a vote.

No date for that has been set.