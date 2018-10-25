Car bursts into flames after officer involved chase ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A car involved in a high speed police chase bursts into flames and seconds later officers make a daring rescue.

A Garfield Heights Police officer behind was chasing a suspect at high speed Wednesday night.

The chase went though several jurisdictions before the suspect, who Cleveland Police identified as 26-year-old Deonte Golston, crashed into an an apartment building on Broadview Road in Cleveland.

Garfield Heights officers immediately ran to the car to assist.

A FOX 8 viewer shared video taken on a cell phone. Bystanders couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"They couldn't stop they passed my house they had to be doing down Portman. That car, it was that car first you heard go by -- it had to be doing 120. There were like five other cop cars that went flying by," said one bystander could be heard on cellphone video

When officers got to the car they found the suspect severely injured in a mangled car that was starting to fill with smoke. The officers worked quickly and freed Golston from the wreckage.

After cuffing and searching Golston the officers pulled him away from the car, and moments later when the fire department arrived, the car burst into flames.

People watching the scene couldn't believe that Golston was able to survive.

“I’m suprised he didn't go through the building," said one bystander.

“I’m surprised that door opened the guy took him out. It’s on fire the car is on fire the impact it lit up right away," said another.

Cleveland Police said Golston broke his leg in crash and is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

As of Thursday, charges are pending.

