911 calls that led to police search of North Ridgeville woman’s home while she slept

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team now has 911 calls that led to a local police encounter as a woman woke up to find officers searching her home for a stranger.

The calls help fill in some gaps in a mystery that sparked a firestorm of debate about what police did and how trying to solve a case.

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, North Ridgeville police got a call from a woman saying she’d been a victim of domestic violence. A short time later, a woman with no ties to the case found officers in her home.

The 911 calls show the victim gave police multiple locations about where she was and where her attacker might be. A dispatcher recommends to the woman she should drive to the police station or she should stop at a convenience store where an officer was working.

The caller didn’t do that and at one point, she gave the specific address of the stranger’s home.

Ultimately, North Ridgeville police went there. The resident said she never called the cops and she never let the officers inside. She said they came in through a back door that had been left unlocked.

The city's safety director said officers did knock and announce themselves, and they didn’t just barge inside. But he adds, the officers had to look around to make sure no one was hurt or in danger in the house. They were still trying to sort out what the caller told dispatch.

In fact, the calls show dispatchers tried calling the victim back and multiple times it went to voicemail.

So, why did that woman driving around give the stranger's address? What really happened to start all of this? What kind of trouble? All questions investigators are now trying to answer.

The resident at that home told us, “I was concerned, and I was scared.”

She’s still struggling to understand all of this.

Meantime, the dispatch tapes show how police struggled to make sense of it all, too, as it happened. The I-Team will follow the investigation until police come to some conclusions about the case.