× Winning numbers for $620M Powerball jackpot announced

If you didn’t win the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, you’ve still got a chance at winning big with Wednesday night’s Powerball lottery drawing.

Similarly to the Mega Millions, the Powerball had not seen a winner in a while. And, after there was no winner during Saturday’s drawing, the jackpot raised to the third largest Powerball in history.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers: 56-53-45-21-3 and Powerball: 22.

The jackpot climbed to $620 million for Wednesday’s drawing. The winner can also opt for a cash prize of more than $354 million, from which the federal government will take 25% right away, and more later.

Powerball has climbed since there was a winner in New York on August 11.

In that time 26 people have won $1 million for matching every number but the Powerball.

Each Powerball or Mega Millions ticket is $2. The games are played in 44 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 10:59 p.m.