Unusual suspect: Buck escapes after breaking and entering

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Pepper Pike police responded to a call of a smashed window Tuesday but walked away with a good story instead of a police report.

When officers arrived to the business on Chagrin Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., they found a big mess.

In a Facebook post, Pepper Pike Police said the person who called said he saw a buck crash through the window, and it was now stuck in the office.

The officers helped the buck get out through the same window it jumped through and watched it run back into the woods.