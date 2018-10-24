× TV Stations near Fresno evacuated given the all clear

FRESNO, California – The offices of KSEE24 and CBS47 were locked down on Wednesday after a suspicious box was found at the front of the building.

The Fresno Police Department asked that several sections of offices evacuate to the far side of the building.

After police did a scan on the box, they found there wasn’t a threat.

The box appeared to be filled with metal and trash.

The scene is still active.

In light of the CNN offices in New York being evacuated as well as explosive devices that were sent to the Clintons and Obamas, law enforcement and the stations agreed that caution was warranted.