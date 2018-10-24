Trade your losing Mega Millions tickets for free pizza

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Didn’t win the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history? Well, this Wednesday everyone is a winner.
Villa Italian Kitchen is offering you the opportunity to trade your losing lottery ticket for a free slice of Neapolitan Cheese Pizza, with the purchase of a drink on Wednesday, October 24 at participating locations.
TODAY ONLY! (10/24/18) Bring in your losing Mega Millions Lotto Ticket from last night’s drawing and receive a FREE slice of Neapolitan Cheese Pizza, with a purchase of any beverage. Not being a billionaire hurts, but free pizza might ease the pain. (Limit one per customer, restrictions apply. See full Terms & Conditions, link in profile!) #VillaItalianKitchen #megamillions
To get your free slice of pizza you must present the physical ticket to the restaurant, photocopies or pictures will not be accepted.
The ticket must have the drawing date of Tuesday, October 23 and must be a losing ticket.
The restaurant will keep the ticket after redemption.
There is a limit of one free slice per customer.
Participating stores in the Cleveland area include:
- Villa Italian Kitchen at 4954 Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted
For full terms and conditions of the promotion, visit Villa Italian Kitchen’s website.