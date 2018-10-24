Trade your losing Mega Millions tickets for free pizza

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Didn’t win the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history? Well, this Wednesday everyone is a winner.

Villa Italian Kitchen is offering you the opportunity to trade your losing lottery ticket for a free slice of Neapolitan Cheese Pizza, with the purchase of a drink on Wednesday, October 24 at participating locations.

To get your free slice of pizza you must present the physical ticket to the restaurant, photocopies or pictures will not be accepted.

The ticket must have the drawing date of Tuesday, October 23 and must be a losing ticket.

The restaurant will keep the ticket after redemption.

There is a limit of one free slice per customer.

Participating stores in the Cleveland area include:

Villa Italian Kitchen at 4954 Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted

For full terms and conditions of the promotion, visit Villa Italian Kitchen’s website.