This is what you get for $650,000 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, California — You spend $650,000 on a home in Northeast Ohio, you’d expect to live in a pretty nice place.

But in San Francisco, that kind of money will get you a house you’d probably want to tear down.

A listing for a home on Bishop St. in one of the country’s most expensive real estate markets is getting lots of attention.

The house, which is just 480 square feet, is on the market for $650,000.

According to the listing, it’s a perfect place for buyers who want to build or renovate.

“Come and build your dream home on this quiet, hilltop street in desirable & sunny Visitacion Valley,” the post on redfin.com says. “This 480 sqft home sits on an expansive 2500 sqft lot, rpesenting incredible opportunity for developers, contractors, or the handy owner. A home of up to 3,500 sqft can be built.”

The house has just one bedroom and one bathroom. It’s on the market for $1354 per square foot.

According to Zillow, the median home value in Ohio is $135,800, The median list price per square foot is $105.

