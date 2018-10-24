× Show Info: October 24, 2018

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Just about everything this time of year revolves around pumpkins… pie, coffee… you name it! Kerry Clifford from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market shared some creative uses.

www.freshthyme.com

Stone Garden Farm & Village

Time now to head to Richfield… where one family is carrying on a tradition lasting generations of teaching self-sufficiency and history.

2891 Southern Rd

Richfield, Ohio

(330)212-9934

www.stonegardenfarm.com

Haunted Cleveland

When you head down to the Flats, you see people eating, drinking and enjoying themselves. But Psychic Sanya says she seems something else when she is down there… ghosts galore!

www.HauntedClevelandTours.com

Lineweaver Financial Group

These days there’s a lot of focus on maximizing your wealth on the way to retirement. But what abuot growing and protecting your wealth once you’ve already retired? Jim Lineweaver, president and founder of the Lineweaver Group, had the answers!

9305 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View

216-520-1711

https://www.lineweaver.net/

The Oak Barrel

It is clambake season and if you’re wanting to enjoy some of the best around, Chef Demetrios Atheneos is the one dishing it out!

1121 w. 10th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

216.696.8400

http://foragepublichouse.com/

http://www.boldfoodanddrink.com/

http://theoakbarrel.com/

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Do you love the look of a sleek fabric couch but fear common stains like coffee or dirt? Natalie stopped by La-Z-Boy to learn about Eye Clean!

https://www.la-z-boy.com/

Luna Bakery & Café

A popular cafe and bakery is expanding with a brand new location! It’s known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland!

34105 Chagrin Blvd

Moreland Hills, OH 44022

216.672.3600

lunabakerycafe.com