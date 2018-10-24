Show Info: October 24, 2018
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Just about everything this time of year revolves around pumpkins… pie, coffee… you name it! Kerry Clifford from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market shared some creative uses.
www.freshthyme.com
Stone Garden Farm & Village
Time now to head to Richfield… where one family is carrying on a tradition lasting generations of teaching self-sufficiency and history.
2891 Southern Rd
Richfield, Ohio
(330)212-9934
www.stonegardenfarm.com
Haunted Cleveland
When you head down to the Flats, you see people eating, drinking and enjoying themselves. But Psychic Sanya says she seems something else when she is down there… ghosts galore!
www.HauntedClevelandTours.com
Lineweaver Financial Group
These days there’s a lot of focus on maximizing your wealth on the way to retirement. But what abuot growing and protecting your wealth once you’ve already retired? Jim Lineweaver, president and founder of the Lineweaver Group, had the answers!
9305 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View
216-520-1711
https://www.lineweaver.net/
The Oak Barrel
It is clambake season and if you’re wanting to enjoy some of the best around, Chef Demetrios Atheneos is the one dishing it out!
1121 w. 10th Street
Cleveland, Ohio 44113
216.696.8400
http://foragepublichouse.com/
http://www.boldfoodanddrink.com/
http://theoakbarrel.com/
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
Do you love the look of a sleek fabric couch but fear common stains like coffee or dirt? Natalie stopped by La-Z-Boy to learn about Eye Clean!
https://www.la-z-boy.com/
Luna Bakery & Café
A popular cafe and bakery is expanding with a brand new location! It’s known as the best scratch bakery in Cleveland!
34105 Chagrin Blvd
Moreland Hills, OH 44022
216.672.3600
lunabakerycafe.com
Cara’s Boutique
Time now for jewelry that does a whole lot more than accessorize an outfit! Mary Climer from Cara’s Boutique and Amy D’Ambra of My Saint My Hero joined us in studio!
www.carasboutique.com
My Saint My Hero
www.mysaintmyhero.com