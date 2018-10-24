× Search continues for missing Huron County man’s remains after one suspect pleads

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Authorities are searching for the remains of a missing Huron County man after one of the suspects in his death pleaded guilty.

Michael Sheppard Jr. was 35 when he was last seen in Perkins Township in 2003. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said he left his mother’s house to get license plates for his truck and was never heard from again.

On Tuesday, Joshua Stamm, 37, of Titusville, Fla., pleaded guilty to one county of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison. In exchange, the additional murder charges were dropped, according to court documents.

Stamm was one of three men indicted last year in Sheppard’s death.

In 2010, Texas Equusearch joined the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation efforts to locate Sheppard, using sonar and radar. On Wednesday, Tim Miller, the group’s founder, came back to Ohio because of new credible information.