Reports: Explosives found near Clintons’ home

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and former President Bill Clinton (2L) greet Former President Jimmy Carter (2R) and Rosalynn Carter on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
New York One is reporting a suspicious package found near Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s Chappaqua home.
New York One’s investigative team reports the State FBI, the Secret Service and the New Castle Police department are investigating what they believe to be an IED or improvised explosive device.
The New York Times is reporting the explosive device was found by a technician who screens mail for the home.
Lieutenant James Carroll told CNBC that the New Castle Police Department assisted the FBI and Secret Service in investigating the package
Stay with Fox 8 for further developments.
41.159540
-73.764855