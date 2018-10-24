× Reports: Explosives found near Clintons’ home

New York One is reporting a suspicious package found near Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s Chappaqua home.

New York One’s investigative team reports the State FBI, the Secret Service and the New Castle Police department are investigating what they believe to be an IED or improvised explosive device.

The New York Times is reporting the explosive device was found by a technician who screens mail for the home.

Lieutenant James Carroll told CNBC that the New Castle Police Department assisted the FBI and Secret Service in investigating the package

