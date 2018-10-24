REPORT: Real life Mario Kart racing coming to Ohio

CINCINNATI — Real life Mario Kart racing is coming to Ohio and you could partake!

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, The Mushroom Rally is launching a United States tour and reportedly plans to come to both Columbus and Cincinnati.

The Mushroom Rally is a go-kart race with a twist. The company, who has previously hosted events in the United Kingdom, combines racing with the world of Mario.

According to their website, participants can race against their favorite Mario characters while collecting stars to win prizes.

Mushroom Rally hasn’t announced dates for the United States tour yet, but those interested in participating can sign up for more information on the event’s website.

According to the Enquirer, registration will be limited , but those who are chosen to participate will race for 30 minutes and get a costume.