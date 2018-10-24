Police say Satan-worshiping Florida middle school students planned to attack, kill 15 students

BARTOW, Fla. — Two Florida middle school students were stopped from carrying out a plotted stabbing spree Tuesday.

According to FOX 13, the two students, girls ages 11 and 12, were found hiding in a bathroom before they planned to carry out their attack.

The assistant principal reportedly found the girls in a search of the school after one of the students was reported missing.

FOX 13 said campus authorities found the girls were armed with paring and butcher knives, as well as a pizza cutter, and had planned to attack fellow classmates throughout the school day.

The two girls reportedly admitted to worshiping Satan and allegedly told police they were planning to kill as many students as possible.

FOX 13 reports that the girls even brought a chalice with them because they planned to drink their victims’ blood.

Police told the news station that the girls were waiting in the bathroom so they could overpower smaller students.

Police reportedly took the girls into custody and searched their homes. According to FOX 13, authorities discovered a hand-drawn map of the school with the words “Go to kill in the bathroom” written on it.

After investigating the girls’ cell phone messages authorities reportedly learned that the two had been planning the attack for multiple days. Police told FOX 13 that one of the girls’ texts read, “We will leave the body parts at the entrance and then we will kill ourselves.”

Both girls were reportedly charged with conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a weapon on school property, among other charges. The two girls allegedly told officers they wanted to kill at least 15 people.