Parma priest on administrative leave after ‘credible accusation’ of sexual misconduct involving minor

PARMA, Ohio — A local priest is on administrative leave after being accused of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

According to the Eparchy of Parma, Father Basil Hutsko was placed on leave in response to a “credible accusation of sexual misconduct of a minor that allegedly occurred 35 years ago.”

He denies the accusation.

According to a statement from the Eparchy of Parma:

“Though Father Basil Hutsko denies the accusation, Bishop Milan Lach, SJ, having heard from the priest, the Review Board, and the Promotor of Justice, has found the accusation to be credible. A finding that the accusation is credible is not a finding of guilt…While on administrative leave, Father Basil Hutsko is unable to function in any capacity as a priest anywhere.”

Meantime, back in August, he claimed he was a victim of a beating outside of a church in Indiana.

At that time, it was reported that the FBI was investigating the attack as a hate crime. It happened about 40 minutes outside of Chicago. Hutsko said it happened at the end of a church service. He had severe injuries and was hospitalized.

However, the Eparchy of Parma said in its statement that it verified with a family member that it did not happen.

According to the statement, Hutsko previously served at: St. Mary, Cleveland, Ohio; St. Barbara, Dayton, Ohio; St. Basil, Sterling Heights, Michigan; St. Mary, Marblehead, Ohio; St. Michael, Merrillville, Indiana.

The statement read:

“The Eparchy of Parma is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We are deeply sorry for the pain suffered by survivors of abuse due to actions of some members of the clergy. Any person with information or those just seeking help can reach our Victim Assistance Coordinator, Dr. Sharon Petrus, at (330) 958-9630.”

