Painesville police ask for help in investigation of teen’s shooting death

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- The Painesville Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are asking for help in their investigation regarding the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Painesville resident Yorry Timley was shot Friday around 9:37 p.m. at an apartment complex on Mentor Avenue. Timley died of his injuries.

According to Painesville police, Timley's family said they don’t know if his death was murder or if someone accidentally shot him.

Police are thoroughly investigating of all facts surrounding the incident and are reviewing additional information as they get it. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Police said they understand this is a difficult time for Timley's family, friends, and the community, but ask anyone with information regarding the incident to please come forward.

You can contact Painesville Police Department at (440) 392-5840.

