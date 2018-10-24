Ohio lottery ticket is a million dollar winner

One ticket in Ohio is a million dollar winner from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

There were 36 winners nationwide who matched 5 numbers. One of those winning tickets was bought in Ohio, but we don’t know the exact location yet.

One ticket in South Carolina matched all 6 numbers, which means someone has won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

The massive jackpot is the world’s largest ever lottery grand prize.

And it’s possible that the world will never know the winner.

South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — where winners can remain anonymous. In the others, their identities will become public.

The $1.6 billion prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. However, nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Tuesday’s drawing was an estimated $913 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. No details on where the winning ticket was sold were immediately available. But the lucky player overcame miserable odds: The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

