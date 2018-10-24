Ohio authorities release age progression of fugitive who escaped in 1987

CLEVELAND– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service released an age progression image of a man who escaped from prison more than 30 years ago.

Gordon Lambert, now 63, escaped from the Orient Correctional Institution in Pickaway County in 1987. He was serving time for aggravated robbery and felonious assault on a peace officer.

Investigators said they are hoping to generate new leads for the Cuyahoga County man.

“This man has an extensive criminal history, and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine, in a news release on Wednesday. “Our forensic artist created this image to give residents an idea of what he might look like today, and we urge everyone to take a very good look. He has ties to Cleveland and Florida, but he could be living anywhere.”

Lambert has blue eyes and is about 5 foot 9. He had brown hair, which mostly likely grayed.

The attorney general’s office said he may be using a different name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4WANTED. Reward money is available.