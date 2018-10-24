× Giant Eagle, Market District issue recall on smokey mozzarella pasta salad for health concerns

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle is recalling smokey mozzarella pasta salad sold in the prepared foods departments in Giant Eagle and Market District locations across Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

Giant Eagle said this is because of potential listeria monocytogenes and salmonella contamination.

The effective dates of the potential impacted salads start on October 17.

This particular pasta salad can be identified with a PLU of 76578.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District. Customers may also bring in their qualifying receipt to receive a refund for the affected pasta salad.

Giant Eagle said they are conducting this voluntary recall out of caution and there are no reported illness among Giant Eagle customers associated with this recall yet.

