Garfield Heights chase ends in building crash, driver hospitalized

GARFIELD HEIGHTS - Garfield Heights police are investigating a chase that ended when ended when a car crashed into a building several miles away.

In a press release, Garfield Heights police say an officer saw a maroon Buick 4-door on the road with only one working headlight.

The officer ran a check on the license plate and found the car had been stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland.

Garfield police say the officer turned on his lights and sirens near Granger Road and Transportation Boulevard.

Officers say the driver did not stop.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a building near Broadview Road and Portman Avenue.

Garfield Heights police say the driver was the only person in the car.

Cleveland police say he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries.