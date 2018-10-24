Explosives sent to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama

The U.S. Secret Service has announced it intercepted two potentially explosive packages in the mail addressed to former First Lady Hillary Clinton and Former President Barack Obama.

One package was addressed to the Clintons’ residence in Westchester County, New York. The Secret Service found that package Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Secret Service, agents also found a package sent to Obama’s residence in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning.

The packages were found during routine mail screening procedures and identified as potential explosive devices, according to their statement.

The Secret Service says neither Obama or Hillary Clinton were at risk of receiving the packages.

The Secret Service is working with police and the FBI to track down the source of the packages.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the Trump administration condemns the “terrorizing acts” against Obama, the Clintons and “other public figures”:

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

This comes days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of George Soros’ New York home.

