Cool temperatures continue throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our cool pattern continues making today the 13th consecutive day BELOW the daily temperature normal. It’s now the longest consecutive stretch of days with an average daily temperature remaining below the normal.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

It will be basically quiet and dry until some unsettled weather moves in for the weekend. Best chance for showers will likely be Saturday.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.