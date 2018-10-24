‘An act of terror’: CNN targeted with live explosive, white powder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Law enforcement says it appears an individual sent out several packages with explosives, although they are not saying there is just one suspect in several suspicious packages that were found in New York and Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

In the original packaging that contained a live explosive that was sent to CNN, there is also a white powder that is being tested, New York Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said.

Law enforcement described the explosive as a pipe bomb.

The package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices in New York City Wednesday.

The officials said the CNN bomb was crude but operational and was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who appears on air on other broadcast and cable outlets.

The officials say the device discovered Wednesday appeared to be similar to explosives sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that the explosive discovered at Soros' suburban New York compound on Monday was a pipe bomb.

The Secret Service hasn't provided details about the devices that were sent to Clinton and Obama.

In a press briefing this afternoon, investigators say there is no specific threat to any location.

"This is the world we live in. Terrorism, the attempt to spread fear is the world that we live in," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference.

"What they are trying to do is scare us and destabilize us, and we will not allow that to happen," Cuomo said.

"We will not let terrorism win. Not today, not ever," Cuomo stated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the device found at the CNN building is "clearly is an act of terror."

The NYPD Commissioner said New Yorkers can expect to see an increased police presence in the city.

Governor Cuomo said a device was sent to his office, and law enforcement won't be surprised if more suspicious packages are found.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 8 for updates.