At least one ticket matched winning numbers in record Mega Millions drawing

If you have friends or family in South Carolina, you might want to give them a call.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery website, one ticket sold in that state matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Million’s drawing. The jackpot was a record $1.6 billion.
It’s unclear if any other winning tickets were sold in any other states.
The California lottery reported no jackpot winners.
Early Wednesday morning, the Mega Millions website listed the next jackpot as “pending.”
The winning numbers were: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and Mega Ball 5.
Even if you didn’t win the Mega Millions, you still have a shot at the Powerball. Wednesday’s jackpot is at least $620 million.
Want to know where every jackpot has hit in Ohio? Click here.