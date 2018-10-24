At least one ticket matched winning numbers in record Mega Millions drawing

If you have friends or family in South Carolina, you might want to give them a call.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery website, one ticket sold in that state matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Million’s drawing. The jackpot was a record $1.6 billion.

SC lottery website shows one mega millions jackpot winner in South Carolina! No official confirmation yet from lottery. https://t.co/717xy9KLqU pic.twitter.com/J0vun2Gl02 — Amy Wood 7 News (@TVAmy) October 24, 2018

It’s unclear if any other winning tickets were sold in any other states.

The California lottery reported no jackpot winners.

No #MegaMillions jackpot winners in California, but 8 tickets sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, Norwalk and San Francisco matched 5 of 6 numbers to win a still undetermined amount of prize money. — California Lottery (@calottery) October 24, 2018

Early Wednesday morning, the Mega Millions website listed the next jackpot as “pending.”

The winning numbers were: 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and Mega Ball 5.

Even if you didn’t win the Mega Millions, you still have a shot at the Powerball. Wednesday’s jackpot is at least $620 million.

