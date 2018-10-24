AJ’s funny spill got us thinking: Whose had the best Fox 8 ‘fall’ of them all? And the winner is…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earlier this week, Fox 8 News in the morning aired a video of an NFL reporter being hit by a football during her live report.

She said she was OK and that it was a game she'd never forget. But after the story ran, footballs were flying at our anchors. And AJ Colby had the best response of them all!

**Watch his entire fall at the bottom of this page

So it got our producer thinking: what other funny falls have happened live on Fox 8 before?

We pulled up some of the best falls, compared them and came up with a winner.

Get ready to laugh, and watch above for more!

Vote for your favorite fall here:

