Cooking With Pumpkins!

Homemade Pumpkin Yogurt

The combination of pumpkin and yogurt is a great way to start your day with a hit of protein and calcium!

All you need is yogurt, pumpkin puree, cinnamon and some brown sugar or honey if you need the sweetness!

Stir together and enjoy with fruit or nuts on top for breakfast, a snack or dessert!

To get the puree, you can roast a sugar pumpkin or simply grab a can, just be sure the only ingredient on the label is pumpkin only

Ingredients

1 container Vanilla Yogurt

½ cup Pumpkin Puree

1 TB Cinnamon

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 tsp Ground Ginger

Honey for drizzling

Nutrition

Makes 4 Servings

116 Calories

15 grams Protein

15 grams Carbs

<1 gram Fat (and 75% of your Vitamin A!)

Pumpkin Energy Balls

Pumpkin seeds are packed with good fats, protein and make an ideal on-the-go snack!

Make these ahead and store in your refrigerator for up to a week

These energy balls are a great morning snack or quick, satisfying dessert

Ingredients

½ cup Pumpkin Seeds (shelled)

½ cup Sunflower Seeds

1 TB Chia Seeds

½ cup Pumpkin Puree

1 cup Raisins

½ cup Rolled Oats

1 tsp Cinnamon

½ tsp Ginger

¼ cup Peanut Butter

Instructions

Put all ingredients in a bowl and mix well

Scoop mixture onto large piece of plastic wrap. Wrap up and squeeze to form Pumpkin energy balls:

Nutrition

Makes 20 balls

220 calories each

4 grams fat

29 grams carbs

2 grams protein

Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin is also great in savory dishes!

You can use pumpkin puree in pasta sauce, soups and chilis for an added hit of goodness

You can find pumpkin in so many foods including cheeses or even our Fresh Thyme Pumpkin Sausage!

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme olive oil

1½ lbs. 93% lean ground turkey

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 poblano chile pepper, seeded and chopped*

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. ancho chile powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

1 (28 oz.) can Fresh Thyme crushed tomatoes, undrained

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup Fresh Thyme low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup Fresh Thyme solid-pack pumpkin

2 cups peeled, seeded, and chopped fresh pumpkin or butternut squash

½ cup Spicy Pumpkin Seeds