$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Kettering, Ohio

Posted 10:11 am, October 24, 2018, by

Numbers are selected on a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Los Angeles, California on October 23, 2018. - The Mega Millions jackpot, now reaching $1.6 billion. (Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio– One ticket sold in Ohio for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $1 million.

The Ohio Lottery said the ticket matched all five numbers without the Mega Ball. It was sold at Bee Gee’s Minit Market in Kettering, Ohio. The winner used auto pick for the winning numbers.

Bee Gee’s will receive a $1,000 bonus.

There were 12 other $1 million winners Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70, plus the Mega Ball 5 for the $1.6 million jackpot.

More stories on Mega Millions here

Related stories