$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Kettering, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio– One ticket sold in Ohio for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $1 million.

The Ohio Lottery said the ticket matched all five numbers without the Mega Ball. It was sold at Bee Gee’s Minit Market in Kettering, Ohio. The winner used auto pick for the winning numbers.

Bee Gee’s will receive a $1,000 bonus.

There were 12 other $1 million winners Tuesday night.

The winning numbers were 5-28-62-65-70, plus the Mega Ball 5 for the $1.6 million jackpot.

