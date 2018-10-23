Zach Smith, former Ohio State assistant football coach, accepts plea deal

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Former Ohio State assistant football coach Zach Smith accepted a plea deal Tuesday, according to reports.

According to ESPN, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct in exchange for the dismissal of a criminal trespassing charge.

A judge in Delaware County reportedly ordered Smith to pay $289 in fines and court fees.

ESPN said Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, told them she was granted a three-year protection order.

However, WBNS reported Smith’s attorney said Zach and Courtney came to a mutual agreement to stay away from each other for three years.

Zach Smith tweeted Tuesday, “Charges dropped. Cases dismissed. Faith, patience & the truth will always prevail.”

Smith was fired by Ohio State on July 23 after he was served with a civil protection order on behalf of his ex-wife.

In August, the Ohio State Board of Trustees handed down a three-game suspension against Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer for mishandling problems with Smith. Athletic director Gene Smith was suspended from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16.

