Willoughby Hills City Council accuses mayor administration of elder abuse

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio– The Willoughby Hills City Council released its investigation into Mayor Robert Weger’s senior program on Monday, as the battle between the two parties continues.

Earlier this month, Weger attempted to remove six of the city’s seven council members, accusing them of gross misconduct. Those representatives countered and were granted a temporary restraining order against the mayor.

The report from city council said Weger’s administrative assistant Gloria Majeski and Councilman Chris Hallum profited from the Willoughby Hills Isolated Senior Program for Everyday Relief, or WHISPER. The report also said Majeski received as least $24,000 in reimbursements from the city that have not been substantiated.

Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson recommended asking the Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to check into potential elder abuse and undue influence involving the program.

“City employees and officials related to the WHISPER program, it is recommended that the entire WHISPER program remain suspended in the interest of protecting seniors in Willoughby Hills. It is recommended that the City, including all current and former employees and officials, cooperate with law enforcement and government oversight agencies for further investigation of WHISPER,” Willoughby Hills City Council said in the report.

In February, council members, except of Hallum, voted to suspend WHISPER.

City council asked anyone with information on possible WHIPSER improprieties should call the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.

