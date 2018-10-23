Who wants to be a billionaire? Mega Millions drawing tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feeling lucky? The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at a staggering $1.6 billion, making it the biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Mega Millions jackpots keep growing bigger and bigger when no one wins the grand prize. And nobody had the Mega Millions winning numbers last week, when the jackpots hit $868 million on Tuesday and $1 billion on Friday — both of which would have set records as the highest Mega Millions jackpots ever.

The Mega Millions grand prize has rolled over again, and the payout for Tuesday night’s drawing is now $1.6 billion, with a lump sum payout of $904 million.

For U.S. lottery games, we are in unchartered territory: The $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the highest lottery grand prize ever in the U.S., nudging ahead of the record-high $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot drawn in early 2016.