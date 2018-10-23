Where every jackpot has previously hit in Ohio

The odds may be against you. If you've ever played the lottery, the odds have always been against you. But 19 tickets in Ohio have been winners and turned people into millionaires overnight.
Since 2003 more than $2 trillion in lottery winnings have been claimed in Ohio.
Out of those winners, about half picked their own numbers and half had the numbers automatically generated for them.
Only two of those winners have chosen the annuity option. The others cashed out with their winnings.
The most recent prize was a $143 million winning ticket sold at Fat Daddy's Road Dog LLC in Moraine, Ohio in May of 2018.
Here's the full list of locations and dates of the wins:
May 4, 2018 - Fat Daddy's Road Dog LLC, Moraine
November 13, 2015 - Blendon Drive Thru, Westerville
March 12, 2013 - Deli 4 Less, Westlake
August 5, 2011 - Speedway, Jefferson
November 16, 2010 - Marc's #67, Broadview Heights
May 1, 2009 - Shawnee Lanes, Chillicothe
December 12, 2008 - Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua
September 16, 2008 - Jeep Fuel, South Webster
May 16, 2008 - Main Street Wine & Spirits, Amelia
December 1, 2006 - Wyandotte Shell, Whitehall
June 27, 2006 - Miller's New Market, Genoa
April 18, 2006 - Kroger, 1 West Corry St., Cincinnatti
February 28, 2006 - Lyons Main Stop, Lyons
January 6, 2006 - Chuck's Carryout, Norwalk
July 22, 2005 - Convenient Food Mart, Painesville
June 3, 2005 - Emery Food Mart, Warrensville Heights
August 20, 2004 - Shaker Quality Foods, Shaker Heights
March 2, 2004 - Food City Supermarket, Dayton
December 30, 2003 - Quick Shop Food Mart, South Euclid
The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. The jackpot is at a staggering $1.6 billion.
The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. It's jackpot is $620 million.