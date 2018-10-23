Where every jackpot has previously hit in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The odds may be against you. If you've ever played the lottery, the odds have always been against you. But 19 tickets in Ohio have been winners and turned people into millionaires overnight.

Since 2003 more than $2 trillion in lottery winnings have been claimed in Ohio.

Out of those winners, about half picked their own numbers and half had the numbers automatically generated for them.

Only two of those winners have chosen the annuity option. The others cashed out with their winnings.

The most recent prize was a $143 million winning ticket sold at Fat Daddy's Road Dog LLC in Moraine, Ohio in May of 2018.

Here's the full list of locations and dates of the wins:

May 4, 2018 - Fat Daddy's Road Dog LLC, Moraine

November 13, 2015 - Blendon Drive Thru, Westerville

March 12, 2013 - Deli 4 Less, Westlake

August 5, 2011 - Speedway, Jefferson

November 16, 2010 - Marc's #67, Broadview Heights

May 1, 2009 - Shawnee Lanes, Chillicothe

December 12, 2008 - Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua

September 16, 2008 - Jeep Fuel, South Webster

May 16, 2008 - Main Street Wine & Spirits, Amelia

December 1, 2006 - Wyandotte Shell, Whitehall

June 27, 2006 - Miller's New Market, Genoa

April 18, 2006 - Kroger, 1 West Corry St., Cincinnatti

February 28, 2006 - Lyons Main Stop, Lyons

January 6, 2006 - Chuck's Carryout, Norwalk

July 22, 2005 - Convenient Food Mart, Painesville

June 3, 2005 - Emery Food Mart, Warrensville Heights

August 20, 2004 - Shaker Quality Foods, Shaker Heights

March 2, 2004 - Food City Supermarket, Dayton

December 30, 2003 - Quick Shop Food Mart, South Euclid

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night. The jackpot is at a staggering $1.6 billion.

The Powerball drawing is Wednesday night. It's jackpot is $620 million.