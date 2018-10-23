Weather: Temperatures stay below average through next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another reinforcing batch of chilly air arrives Today and Wednesday with lake effect clouds and perhaps a few showers.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-day forecast:

André Bernier has a foliage update and discussion on Episode #016 of his podcast, WeatherJazz® and talks about where Venus (“the evening star”) has gone in recent weeks. CLICK HERE.

Based on the long range indicators which we issued online on October 19th and on FOX 8 News In The Morning, this colder than normal pattern will continue into the first week of November with storm systems will get stronger by the end of October. Look at the differences between the amount of moisture this weekend and the 29th of October. (Snow potential increases too!)

Remember that we will unveil our 2018-2019 Winter Weather Outlook on Thursday during FOX 8 News at 6 PM.