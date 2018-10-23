WATCH: Waterspouts spotted in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our FOX 8 viewers are spotting waterspouts over Cleveland.

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning Tuesday until 6:15 p.m. for "nearshore waters from Avon to Conneaut, and open waters from Vermilion to Conneaut."

According to NWS, waterspouts have been reported in a line of showers north of Cleveland; additional showers east of Cleveland to Conneaut could also be capable of producing waterspouts.

You can share a photo with us by clicking on the 'submit' button, below, or email us: tips@fox8.com.

41.499320 -81.694361