Turkish president says Saudis planned journalist’s murder

Turkey’s president says Saudi officials started planning to murder Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi days before his death in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that the Saudi officials began plotting against Khashoggi in late September, days ahead of his disappearance after he entered the consulate on Oct. 2.

Erdogan’s comments contradicted Saudi accounts that Khashoggi died accidentally in a “fistfight” in the consulate.

Erdogan made the announcement at an investment conference in Riyadh.

Erdogan says a group of 15 people arrived separately in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul before Khashoggi entered at 1.08 p.m.

His fiancé alerted the police fearing something had happened to him. Turkish police immediately started an investigation and looked through CCTV footage.

Erdogan said Saudi consulate cameras were removed before Khashoggi’s arrival. “We have very strong leads that this was not accidental, but that it was planned,” he said.

Saudi Arabia only gave permission for Turkish security to search its consulate in Istanbul after media attention, he said.

Erdogan added that Saudi authorities gave Turkey a list of 18 suspects held in Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom’s probe into the killing of Khashoggi. The list included the 15 Saudi men identified by Turkish authorities, in addition to three more, he said.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who had been critical of his country’s government, disappeared on October 2 after going into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

He was then reported missing.

Saudi Arabia later confirmed he was killed inside the consulate.

The whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body are unknown.

Khashoggi fled Saudi Arabia in 2017, and had recently been living in the U.S. where he served as an opinion columnist for The Washington Post newspaper, writing critically of the Saudi royal family and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and warning of efforts to stifle the free press in the Middle East.

Khashoggi’s final column in for the newspaper, published Oct. 17 was titled: “What the Arab world needs most is free expression.”