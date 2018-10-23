Taquitos recalled over possible listeria, salmonella contamination

More than two-million pounds of taquitos are being recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat meat and poultry taquitos.

The USDA said the problem was discovered on October 16 when Ruiz Food Products, Inc. — a company out of Denison, Texas — received notification that the diced onions used in their production of beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled by their supplier due to concerns of listeria and salmonella.

The ready-to-eat products were produced from July 1 – October 10, 2018.

According to the USDA, the following products are subject to recall:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall have establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to distributors nationwide.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact their health care provider.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it is concerned some of the products may still be in people’s refrigerators. If you have purchased the products in question, you’re urged not to eat them; instead, you’re asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the Ruiz Food Products, Inc. Consumer Hotline at 1-800-772-6474.

Read more, here.