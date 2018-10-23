Students surprise beloved school custodian with cheers and cards

MOODY, Alabama — When an elementary school custodian was called to the gym a few weeks ago, he was told he had quite a mess to clean up.

But when “Mr. Eugene” — as the students call him — walked into the gym at Moody Elementary School in Moody, Alabama, he was greeted by loud cheers from the school’s third graders.

They gathered to surprise the beloved custodian on National Custodial Workers Recognition Day.

Video posted to the school’s Facebook page has been viewed more than 25,000 times.

Mr. Eugene appeared touched by the gesture and put his hand over his face.

Once the shock wore off, he stood in front of the students to receive cards and gifts.

Teacher Andrea Orr posted a video to her Facebook page that showed how Mr. Eugene was tricked into walking into the gym. Her video has been viewed more than 200,000 times.

“Not all superheroes wear capes,” Orr wrote on her post. “We know of one in particular that we are very thankful for!”

According to WIAT, Mr. Eugene is in charge of cleaning up after nearly 1,000 four to nine-year-olds. But one teacher says his kindness and interaction with the students makes all the difference. He’s known to give fist bumps in the hallway and to ask each teacher how their day is going.

“I totally lost it. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” Mr. Eugene told Right This Minute of the surprise.