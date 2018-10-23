× Show Info: October 23, 2018

That Hawaiian Guy’s BBQ

What started as a hobby cooking for family and friends has turned into some of the best smoked meats around. Duane Sherry “That Hawaiian Guy” joined us in the studio!

www.thathawaiianguysbbq.com

Earth Philosophy

You may have heard of Essential Oils, but do you know how to use them to get all the benefits? Rachel Dufresne, founder and owner of Earth Philosophy, shared the details!

www.earthphilosophy.com

facebook.com/earthphilosophy

@earth.philosophy (Instagram)

Mamma Mia!

It’s a tale of love, laughter and family, and it’s full of iconic songs for you to sing along!

Great Lakes Theater

1501 Euclid Avenue, Suite 300

Cleveland, Ohio 44115

(216) 453-1068 (Office)

(216) 241-6315 (Fax)

www.GreatLakesTheater.org

Canary Travel

If you didn’t get to join us last week in Jamaica, there’s a chance today to get a good deal on your next trip! Jenene Mealey from Canary Travel gave us the scoop!

www.canarytravel.com

‘Leen On Me Organizing

Hard to believe, but the holidays aren’t that far away! And before you host a houseful of family and friends, you have to get organized! Eileen Adkins from ‘Leen On Me Organizing shared some tips!

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

Macaron Tea Room

When you sit down for tea, nothing pairs better than some tea sandwiches! Alla Yakimiv joined us in the kitchen!

203 e. Royalton Road suite 114,

Broadview Heights, OH 44147

www.themacarontearoom.com

I-X Trick or Treat Street

It’s a Halloween tradition that’s not only fun and safe, but no so spooky either! It’s called Trick or Treat Street!

One I-X Center Drive,

Cleveland, Ohio 44135

ixtrickortreatstreet.com

Rock This Town

If you’ve ever been to a rock-n-toll concert, you can see the excitement on the stage, but backstage is an entirely different story. A new book out details stories from some well-known starts! Our good friend Barry Gabel was joined by Jules Belkin and Fran Belkin, author of Rock This Town!

https://www.rockthistownbook.com

Cleveland Clinic

Treating breast cancer with a lotion? Dr. Marc shared details on what may be the way of the future!

https://my.clevelandclinic.org