Show Info: October 23, 2018
That Hawaiian Guy’s BBQ
What started as a hobby cooking for family and friends has turned into some of the best smoked meats around. Duane Sherry “That Hawaiian Guy” joined us in the studio!
www.thathawaiianguysbbq.com
Earth Philosophy
You may have heard of Essential Oils, but do you know how to use them to get all the benefits? Rachel Dufresne, founder and owner of Earth Philosophy, shared the details!
www.earthphilosophy.com
facebook.com/earthphilosophy
@earth.philosophy (Instagram)
Mamma Mia!
It’s a tale of love, laughter and family, and it’s full of iconic songs for you to sing along!
Great Lakes Theater
1501 Euclid Avenue, Suite 300
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 453-1068 (Office)
(216) 241-6315 (Fax)
www.GreatLakesTheater.org
Canary Travel
If you didn’t get to join us last week in Jamaica, there’s a chance today to get a good deal on your next trip! Jenene Mealey from Canary Travel gave us the scoop!
www.canarytravel.com
‘Leen On Me Organizing
Hard to believe, but the holidays aren’t that far away! And before you host a houseful of family and friends, you have to get organized! Eileen Adkins from ‘Leen On Me Organizing shared some tips!
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
Macaron Tea Room
When you sit down for tea, nothing pairs better than some tea sandwiches! Alla Yakimiv joined us in the kitchen!
203 e. Royalton Road suite 114,
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
www.themacarontearoom.com
I-X Trick or Treat Street
It’s a Halloween tradition that’s not only fun and safe, but no so spooky either! It’s called Trick or Treat Street!
One I-X Center Drive,
Cleveland, Ohio 44135
ixtrickortreatstreet.com
Rock This Town
If you’ve ever been to a rock-n-toll concert, you can see the excitement on the stage, but backstage is an entirely different story. A new book out details stories from some well-known starts! Our good friend Barry Gabel was joined by Jules Belkin and Fran Belkin, author of Rock This Town!
https://www.rockthistownbook.com
Cleveland Clinic
Treating breast cancer with a lotion? Dr. Marc shared details on what may be the way of the future!
https://my.clevelandclinic.org