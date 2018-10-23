× Saint Ignatius, St. Edward game returns to FirstEnergy Stadium Friday

CLEVELAND– The rivalry game between Saint Ignatius High School and St. Edwards High School is back at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.

The longtime foes last faced at the home of the Cleveland Browns in 2016 with more than 17,000 in attendance. The Wildcats beat the Eagles in that matchup and have the advantage with a 30-24-1 record in their 55 meetings.

“It’s just a great environment. This game can attract a crowd. The environment, the lighting and the pictures on the scoreboards, it’s an amazing experience,” said Wildcats coach Chuck Kyle, who played in charity games at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in 1967 and 1967.

General admission tickets are $10, and are available at the schools’ athletic departments and ticketmaster.com. The southwest gate opens an hour before the game. Some concession stands will be open in the lower bowl. Alcohol will not be sold.

The team said the NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect.

More on Friday Night Touchdown here