Police: Man caught in the act breaking into house twice

SANDUSKY, Ohio – One man’s home security system helped catch a burglar in the act, according to Sandusky police.

Police responded to a report of a break-in on Sycamore Line Monday.

The back door was kicked in and jewelry in the home was missing, according to their police report.

The homeowner called police back a short time later.

Sandusky police say the homeowner had a person held down.

The homeowner told police he had spotted the man on his surveillance camera inside his home.

According to the police report, that man, identified as Andre Hammonds, had the stolen items with him.

Hammonds faces multiple charges related to the burglary.