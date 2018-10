CLEVELAND– The Browns have their eyes on a new prospect.

Even since a opossum was found at FirstEnergy Stadium for the team’s first win in 635 days, the animal has become the unofficial mascot.

So when the Cleveland Museum of Natural History posted a video of its opossum, Linda, using the treadmill, the Browns knew what to do.

She’s at the ready – Waiting for the call! Let’s do this! — CleMuseumNatHistory (@goCMNH) October 22, 2018

Cleveland hosts the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 4. We’ll be waiting to see if Linda lands in the lineup.

