Ohio has second highest number of haunted houses, website claims

It turns out Ohioans love a good scare.

According to thescarefactor.com, Ohio has the second highest number of haunted houses. The website lists 131 haunted houses in Ohio.

*Click here for the 2018 Northeast Ohio Haunted House Guide

That’s behind California — which has 137.

Pennsylvania (120), Illinois (110), and Texas/New York (tied with 106) round out the top five.

Alaska (3), Wyoming (5), Hawaii (5), North Dakota (6), and Vermont (8) have the least number of haunted houses.

Thescarefactor.com includes links to all of the haunted houses along with reviews and pricing.

*Click here for trick-or-treat dates and times in Northeast Ohio