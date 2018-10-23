Maple Heights police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are looking for assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Terrell Lipford Jr. was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Southgate shopping center.

Police say Lipford is diabetic and has not taken his medication. They also say the teen is upset over a relationship and made comments to classmates on Tuesday about possibly harming himself.

Lipford is 5’6,” 140 lbs., with a medium build and medium-length dreads with light highlights, or curly hair with highlights. He has a tattoo on his arm that reads ‘Natasha.’

He is wearing a dark-colored sweater, white undershirt, khaki pants, and black boots. He was also wearing headphones.

If you see the teen, please call police at 216-662-1234.