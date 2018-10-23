Lakewood bar auctioning off Browns ‘Victory Fridge’ for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- A Lakewood bar is auctioning off its Cleveland Browns "Victory Fridge" to benefit the Asperger/Autism Network.

Bidding on the fridge at Merry Art Pub and Grille is up to $1,675 on eBay, as of Tuesday evening. The auction ends on Nov. 2.

The pub said it is, "new with some marks where chains were." The winning bidder also gets a signed Baker Mayfield helmet.

Bud Light placed the "Victory Fridges" at several bars across Northeast Ohio prior to the start of the season. When the Browns got their first win since Dec. 24, 2016, the refrigerators opened so fans could enjoy the taste of victory.

