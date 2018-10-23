× Kent State President stepping down next year

KENT, Ohio– Kent State President Beverly Warren plans to leave the university when her contract expires on July 1, she announced on Tuesday.

Dr. Warren was the provost at Virginia Commonwealth University before becoming Kent’s 12th president in 2014 after Lester Lefton.

“Throughout my professional life, I have been driven to make a difference and to contribute to the transformative power of education to change lives. After spending my career making work my life’s priority, I realize the time has come for me to shift my focus to family and personal considerations,” Warren said in a letter.

“This has not been an easy decision. I continue to be energized by the spirit of this community and the important initiatives we have advanced in recent years. I know that our leadership team will ensure that our momentum continues during this transition and beyond.”

Read the full letter here