BOSTON, Massachusetts – American singer-songwriter James Taylor will sing the National Anthem before the first pitch Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox will host the L.A. Dodgers in game 1 of the World Series.

Taylor made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Taylor was born in Boston.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

The World Series airs on Fox 8. You can watch it tonight starting at 8 p.m.