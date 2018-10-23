Dozens camped out downtown ahead of Twenty One Pilots concert at the Q

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dozens of people have been camped out for hours near Quicken Loans Arena ahead of Tuesday's Twenty One Pilots concert.

There is a line of tents on the walkway between Prospect Avenue and Huron Road. Floor tickets are general admission, so fans got in line early trying to get close to the stage.

Tuesday's show starts at 7 p.m.

The Columbus-based band is in the midst of its massive world "Bandito Tour." The U.S. leg of the tour is "virtually sold-out," according to a press release.

Twenty One Pilots has received several major awards and nominations including a 2017 Grammy Award and several Billboard Music Awards.