Have you seen him? Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department asks for help finding missing man

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY- The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man.

78-year-old Lloyd Bleininger was last seen on State Route 516 NW in the city of Dover Sunday around 6 p.m. when he drove away from his home and didn’t return.

Bleininger is 6’1″, weighs around 240 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department, he has high blood pressure and is a diabetic, which requires medication he does not have with him. Additionally, he is oxygen dependent and does not have the oxygen with him.

Lloyd Bleininger was last seen driving a dark green 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with OH plate number HNC1097.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.