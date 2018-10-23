Fox 8 Recipe Box: Halloween Meringue Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's an easy recipe and can be so much fun to make with the family. Pastry Chef Maureen Leonard showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how versatile meringue is and how creative you can get with this recipe. Chef Leonard is a professor in the Hospitality Management Program at Cuyahoga Community College. You can learn more about this program here.

Halloween meringue cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

whites from 5 eggs

3/4 cup confectionary sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

pinch cream of tartar

pinch salt

1 cup chopped toasted pecans or walnuts

chocolate dipping candy (as needed)

gel or powdered food coloring (as needed)

Instructions: