Fox 8 Recipe Box: Halloween Meringue Cookies

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's an easy recipe and can be so much fun to make with the family. Pastry Chef Maureen Leonard showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how versatile meringue is and how creative you can get with this recipe. Chef Leonard is a professor in the Hospitality Management Program at Cuyahoga Community College. You can learn more about this program here.
Halloween meringue cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sugar
- whites from 5 eggs
- 3/4 cup confectionary sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- pinch cream of tartar
- pinch salt
- 1 cup chopped toasted pecans or walnuts
- chocolate dipping candy (as needed)
- gel or powdered food coloring (as needed)
Instructions:
- In stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium speed, whip the cream of tartar, salt, egg whites and sugar into a shiny, stiff peak meringue.
- Fold the sifted confectionary sugar into the meringue. Separate the meringue into parts for coloring and fold until no more streaks of white are visible.
- Fold the cooled roughly chopped nuts into the meringue and place into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip.
- Pipe assorted shapes onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Bake in a 250 degree oven until the cookies are dry and crispy.
- Dip in melted chocolate if you choose.