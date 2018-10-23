Euclid NAACP holds rally after police incidents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The Euclid Chapter of the NAACP held a rally Tuesday afternoon following two-high profile police incidents.

On Monday, a Euclid police officer, who was caught on video punching a suspect on the ground, got his job back. Michael Amiott was first suspended, then terminated for the August 2017 traffic stop. Charges were dropped against the suspect.

Last week, a woman filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Police Officer James Aoki for excessive force for her arrest in March 2017. Police said she resisted, while she said she asked for clothing as she was taken away in a bath towel.