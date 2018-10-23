× Dow plunges more than 400 points

The Dow has plunged more than 400 points following declines in Europe and Asia.

You can watch the Dow trade in real-time here.

“Investors are skittish about whether we’ve seen a peak in earnings,” said Mark Luschini, chief market strategist at Janney Capital Management. “It’s a schizophrenic market environment where things that didn’t matter suddenly do.”

Tech stocks, once the bright spot in the market, continued to take the brunt of the selling. Netflix and Amazon slid about 3%, while Apple and Facebook declined 2%.

Wall Street was also spooked by extreme turbulence in China, the epicenter of the trade war. The Shanghai Composite dropped 2.3% overnight. The sell-off wipes out a chunk of Monday’s spike, the benchmark index’s best day since March 2016.

A number of large American companies with exposure to growing trade disputes reported their quarterly financial results Tuesday. Investors are worried that a slowing Chinese economy and an escalating trade war could pinch profits.

3M (MMM) shares plunged 6% after the maker of Post-it Notes reported a dip in sales and weaker-than-expected profits. Worse, the Dow component downgraded its earnings forecast for the year.

October has been a rocky month for stocks. The Dow is on pace for its worst month in more than two years.